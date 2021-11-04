Simcoe Muskoka logs 40 new COVID-19 cases, plus 12 outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 10 of those outbreak-related.

Most of the cases are listed in Barrie, where 21 individuals tested positive. The remaining municipalities have fewer than five cases, including Wasaga Beach, Bradford, Oro-Medonte, and Orillia. Single cases are listed in Clearview, Springwater, Tiny, Tay, Essa, New Tecumseth, and Huntsville.

According to the health unit, 26 of the 40 new cases are among unvaccinated residents, whether unwilling or ineligible.

The region's medical officer of health said 100 per cent of infections are the Delta variant.

SCHOOL COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are 12 active outbreaks, half in schools.

The health unit lists the following schools with an active outbreak:

EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia (declared Nov. 3) - 4 cases

St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie (declared Nov. 1) - 7 cases

Monck PS, Bracebridge (declared Oct. 25) - 3 cases

Assikinack PS, Barrie (declared Oct. 22) - 15 cases

Portage View ES, Barrie (declared Oct. 22) - 2 cases

Holy Cross PS, Innisfil (declared Oct. 15) - 27 cases

Despite the number of school outbreaks, Dr. Charles Gardner said schools would remain open.

"It is our priority, and the priority of the province, to make our schools as safe as possible and to keep them open. [It is] very important for the well-being of children and their mental health," said the regions' top doctor.

Dr. Gardner promoted daily screening for students and staff because the younger population ages five to 11 " cannot yet be immunized."

OTHER ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

In Barrie, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre reports that 11 patients and two staff members tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared on its Transitional Care Unit.

Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene has 16 infected inmates, and an unnamed shelter in Barrie has nine cases listed.

The health unit declared an outbreak at a Simcoe County fitness centre, with two confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, there are outbreaks at two long-term care homes, in Barrie and Bracebridge.