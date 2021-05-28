Simcoe Muskoka logs 44 new COVID-19 cases as Ford weighs school decision

Simcoe Muskoka's health unit reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 147 new infections this week.

The weekly case count is significantly lower than the week prior when the health unit logged 303 cases, a 12 per cent decline from the week of May 9 with 348 cases.

COVID-19 testing rates and percent positivity in Simcoe County and across Ontario have been decreasing since mid-April.

There are currently 575 active cases, including 20 hospitalizations.

As infection rates continue to head in the right direction, many health experts push for students to return to school.

In Simcoe Muskoka, more than half, or 50.2 per cent, of residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Still, Premier Doug Ford is sitting tight on whether to send kids back to class. "I don't want to rush this. If it takes a couple extra days, so be it. This is a massive decision," he said Friday morning.

While Ontario's top doctor supports in-person learning, Ford wants a series of experts to weigh in. He expects feedback before the weekend.

Earlier this week, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health said it's time to get children back to some form of normalcy "for their physical and mental well-being."

It's unclear when a decision will be announced.