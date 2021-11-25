Simcoe Muskoka logs 51 COVID-19 cases as new safety measures take effect Thursday

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 51 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as new safety measures take effect in the region.

Children 12 and older are now required to show proof of vaccination for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities, including those who were previously exempt.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, places of worship will be required to screen for symptoms, collect contact tracing, and adhere to mask-wearing and physical distancing protocols during services.

The new cases listed Thursday are attributed to close contact with an infected individual, outbreaks, and the community. The transmission source for the remaining cases is under investigation.

VACCINE ROLLOUT FOR KIDS 5 TO 11

The health unit reports more than 7,850 children in Simcoe Muskoka aged five to 11 have appointments booked for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health, will host a live virtual Q&A for parents to discuss the vaccine on Wed., Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

He will be joined by a pediatrician from Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and a certified child life specialist.

The event will be streamed live on CTVBarrieNews.ca.

Anyone wishing to book their child a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can do so online through the provincial portal or at participating pharmacies.