Simcoe Muskoka logs 54 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over weekend

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 54 COVID-19 cases since Friday and no new deaths.

Public health says the daily moving average has dropped to under 20 cases compared to 100 cases per day in April.

According to the health unit, the positivity rate is 2.4 per cent in Simcoe County and 5.7 per cent in Muskoka, compared to the province's 3.1 per cent.

The region has had a total of 12,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 11,087 recoveries.

There are currently 311 active cases, including 27 hospitalizations.

Ontario logged 525 new cases Monday, the lowest single-day count since the end of September 2020.

The province reached a new vaccine milestone, with more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

Across Simcoe Muskoka, 58 per cent of residents received their first shot, while 7.6 per cent have had both.

Starting Monday, residents 70 and older or anyone who had their first shot before April 18 can book their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Additionally, residents who do not have a second dose booked yet can make their appointments now.

Also, on Monday, the province announced it would move into Step 1 of its reopening plan a few days earlier than initially scheduled, allowing patios and non-essential retail to open.