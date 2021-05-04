Simcoe Muskoka logs 56 new COVID-19 cases, plus one workplace outbreak-related death

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports a drop in daily COVID-19 case counts Tuesday, with 56 new infections logged, plus one death.

The health unit says a Simcoe County man between the ages of 45 and 64 died due to an "out of jurisdiction workplace outbreak."

The region's total COVID-19 death count sits at 226.

There are currently 1,526 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 51 hospitalizations.

Since February, public health has recorded the highest infection rates among young adults between 18 and 34. The main offenders continue to be variants of concern.

There have been over 2,800 UK B.1.1.7 positive tests, plus 47 P.1 variants (Brazil) and 13 B.1.351 (South Africa) identified across the region to date.

Meanwhile, the eligibility list for the COVID-19 vaccine is expanding once again to include those 50 and older, anyone with high-risk conditions, school staff and individuals who are First Nation, Inuit and Métis.

On Tuesday, the health unit announced it opened a same-day standby list to use up any leftover doses from clinics at the end of the day. Residents must be currently eligible for the vaccine to get on the standby list and be available within 45 minutes of getting the call.

Full details about Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 vaccine program is available here.