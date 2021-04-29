Simcoe Muskoka logs 74 new infections, one death as Ontario updates vaccination eligibility

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus one new virus-related death of a Simcoe County woman.

Public health has recorded 224 COVID-19 deaths, 22 this month alone.

Hospital officials warn the disease is impacting the lives of younger people than in the first and second waves.

"We're seeing patients that are younger. They are getting sick faster and for longer, and they are ending up in our intensive care unit," said Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) president and CEO Janice Skot.

There are currently 1,372 active COVID-19 infections in the region. Of those, 1,004 are variant strains.

According to the SMDHU, over 2,500 local cases tested positive for the UK B.1.1.7 strain. Thirty-six cases were identified as the P.1 variant (Brazil), and seven tested positive for the B.1.351 (South Africa) strain. An additional 672 cases require further testing to identify.

The health unit lists three long-term care homes with active outbreaks, Muskoka Shores in Gravenhurst, Creedan Valley in Creemore and Simcoe Manor in Beeton.

Vaccine

On Thursday, the province announced Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be available to residents 50 and older starting the week of May 3.

In Bradford West Gwillimbury, those 40 and older can book an appointment through the special community clinics booking system, while residents 45 and older living in the L3Z postal code can book here.

Ontario added the week of May 10, the minimum age to book a vaccine would lower to 40. The following week, the age minimum will drop to 30.

The province hopes to have everyone 18 and up eligible to register for the COVID-19 shot by the end of May.

Currently, 30 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, including seniors, health care workers and other eligible individuals.