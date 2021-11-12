Simcoe Muskoka logs 99 new COVID-19 cases, plus one virus-related death

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 99 new COVID-19 cases and one new virus-related death since Wednesday.

The health unit says a Simcoe County man 65 to 79 died on Nov. 7 after being hospitalized, marking the region's 269th resident to pass away after contracting the disease and the third this month.

Of the new cases, roughly half are children 17 or younger.

There are 378 active COVID-19 cases, including 19 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit reports 18 active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including nine schools.

Holy Cross PS, Innisfil - 29 cases

Assikinack PS, Barrie - 19 cases

EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia - 9 cases

St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 9 cases

St. Peter's SS, Barrie - 6 cases

Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 3 cases

V.K. Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 2 cases

St. Bernadette ES, Barrie - 1 case

Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases

Other active outbreaks include:

Two child care centres, Simcoe County

Two shelters, Simcoe County

The Pines LTC, Bracebridge

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie

Recreational Camp, Simcoe County

Mapleview Community Church, Barrie

Fitness and sports centre, Simcoe County

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

Ontario reported nearly 600 new cases Friday and four deaths related to the virus.

The province said 130 patients were in intensive care units with COVID-19-related critical illnesses as Ontario's pandemic advisors anticipate ICU occupancy to surge to roughly 200 patients by the new year.

While hospitalizations are currently stable, experts are keeping a close eye on admissions as COVID-19 cases climb.