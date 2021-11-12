Simcoe Muskoka logs 99 new COVID-19 cases, plus one virus-related death
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 99 new COVID-19 cases and one new virus-related death since Wednesday.
The health unit says a Simcoe County man 65 to 79 died on Nov. 7 after being hospitalized, marking the region's 269th resident to pass away after contracting the disease and the third this month.
Of the new cases, roughly half are children 17 or younger.
There are 378 active COVID-19 cases, including 19 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
The health unit reports 18 active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including nine schools.
- Holy Cross PS, Innisfil - 29 cases
- Assikinack PS, Barrie - 19 cases
- EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia - 9 cases
- St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 9 cases
- St. Peter's SS, Barrie - 6 cases
- Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 3 cases
- V.K. Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 2 cases
- St. Bernadette ES, Barrie - 1 case
- Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases
Other active outbreaks include:
- Two child care centres, Simcoe County
- Two shelters, Simcoe County
- The Pines LTC, Bracebridge
- Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie
- Recreational Camp, Simcoe County
- Mapleview Community Church, Barrie
- Fitness and sports centre, Simcoe County
ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES
Ontario reported nearly 600 new cases Friday and four deaths related to the virus.
The province said 130 patients were in intensive care units with COVID-19-related critical illnesses as Ontario's pandemic advisors anticipate ICU occupancy to surge to roughly 200 patients by the new year.
While hospitalizations are currently stable, experts are keeping a close eye on admissions as COVID-19 cases climb.