Simcoe Muskoka logs four new COVID-19 cases, plus one death

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, plus one virus-related death.

Public health hasn't reported four or fewer cases since Sept. 2020.

There are currently 107 active COVID-19 cases, with 14 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 DEATHS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

The health unit says a Simcoe County man in his 60s died after contracting COVID-19.

His death marks the fourth so far this month. In May, 18 residents lost their lives after becoming infected, and 25 deaths were reported in April.

To date, a total of 249 Simcoe Muskoka residents died with COVID-19.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Simcoe Muskoka is considered a hot spot in the province, along with nine other regions, for the Delta variant.

There have been 21 B.1.617.2 (Delta) cases identified across the area, one more in the last 24 hours.

Public health officials say the Delta variant appears to be under control, despite being 50 per cent more transmissible.

The UK B.1.1.7 strain remains the dominant variant in Simcoe Muskoka, with 3,973 cases confirmed.

There have also been 164 P.1 cases, originally from Brazil, and 32 B.1.351 cases, originally from South Africa.

VACCINES

Over 489,600 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka.

The SMDHU reports 74 per cent of adults 18+ have rolled up their sleeves for the first dose, while 54 per cent of children 12 to 17 have had their first shot, for a total of 63 per cent of the population.

Seventeen per cent of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

"You do get protection against severe infection with a single dose of vaccine," Dr. Charles Gardner said Tuesday during a live conference.

The RVH Sperling Drive Immunization Clinic offered walk-in spots for residents wanting to get their first vaccine Tuesday.

Complete details on the Simcoe Muskoka vaccination plan, including how to book an appointment, is available here.