Simcoe Muskoka logs highest single-day COVID-19 case count, with nearly 200 infections

Simcoe Muskoka logged its highest single-day COVID-19 case count on Wednesday, with nearly 200 new infections.

The health unit reported 197 positive tests in the past 24 hours, including 145 breakthrough cases.

Most notably, the region's medical officer of health said there had been a surge of more than 1,000 active cases in the past week.

"This is the largest increase we've had in a single week through the entire pandemic," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a virtual COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,495 active COVID-19 infections, including 31 hospitals, with eight of those admitted to ICU.

The region's top doctor said community exposure is most common in food premises, recreational and fitness centres, office settings, construction sites and places of worship.

"It's important for people to be aware this is transmitting readily, that this is a much more transmissible version of COVID-19, and people really need to take precautions to heart. There have been exposures in many community sites," Dr. Gardner said.

With the holidays just days away, the health unit promoted limiting social gatherings, following safety measures and remaining home if exhibiting any symptoms, even mild ones.