Simcoe Muskoka logs highest weekend COVID-19 case count in 6 months, with 102 new infections

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 102 COVID-19 cases since Friday, the highest weekend case count in nearly six months.

There are 328 active infections across the region, including 20 positive patients hospitalized.

The health unit is investigating the source for most of the new cases. However, public health lists 12 as outbreak-related, 11 as close contact with a positive case, 10 as community-acquired, which means the transmission source is unknown, and one as travel-related.

Of the 102 new cases, 70 are unvaccinated as the number of breakthrough cases increases.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including six schools.

The health unit declared an outbreak at Holy Cross in Innisfil, where 29 infections have been confirmed, making it the region's largest school outbreak to date.

Other school outbreaks include:

Willow Landing ES, Barrie (two cases)

Assikinack PS, Barrie (16 cases)

Monck PS, Bracebridge (three cases)

St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie (nine cases)

EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia (six cases)

Additionally, a Simcoe County childcare facility, two long-term care homes, in Barrie and Bracebridge, RVH in Barrie, a religious organization in Barrie, a fitness facility, and two shelters have confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the health unit declared the outbreak at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene that infected 16 inmates over on Friday.