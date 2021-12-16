Simcoe Muskoka logs its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

Simcoe Muskoka recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one new outbreak-related death.

The health unit reports 159 new infections, bringing the total number of cases for the week so far to 390.

Most cases are located in Barrie (66), with Orillia (15) and Springwater (13) trailing behind.

Of the new diagnoses, 95 are breakthrough cases.

Public health reported the region's 284th virus-related death with the passing of a Muskoka man, 65 to 79, on Tuesday.

The number of active infections in Simcoe Muskoka now sits at 981, with nearly 30 of those possibly being the Omicron variant.

The health unit is awaiting confirmatory testing on 26 COVID-19 cases that screened positive for the new strain.

According to Ontario's science table, the Omicron variant will become the dominant strain with a "remarkably rapid" transmission rate, despite being less severe than the Delta variant.

"Even if Omicron is less severe, it's 25 per cent less severe than Delta, we will still see ICU occupancy rise," noted Dr. Adalsteinn Brown. "The data is very clear that this is incredibly transmissible."

The modelling suggests the high possibility that ICUs will reach "unsustainable levels" by early January without intervention.

It added that without further restrictions, the province could see more than 10,000 new cases each day by Dec. 25.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports there are 47 active outbreaks, including 37 in schools.

School boards are requesting students bring their personal belongings and electronic devices home for the winter break in case schools shift to remote learning amid surging infections.