Simcoe Muskoka logs more than 100 COVID-19 cases as infections surge for 7th week

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the region's incidence rate continues to soar above the province's.

"This is the seventh week in a row in which Simcoe Muskoka has had a rate higher than the provincial average," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a live COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

The region's medical officer of health reported Simcoe Muskoka's incidence rate is 97 cases per 100,000 population per week compared to Ontario's 44 cases per 100,000 population per week.

The health unit listed 106 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with most new cases in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil and Severn.

There are 758 active cases, including 30 hospitalizations. Of those, five people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in intensive care.

Still, Dr. Gardner noted cases were not overwhelming hospitals and ICUs as seen during the peak of the third wave in April.

"We do need to watch very closely what's happening in hospitals as we deal with a surge in cases," Dr. Gardner added.

The health unit is investigating possible Omicron variant cases in seven individuals from the same household who recently travelled to Africa and returned to Simcoe County.

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,009 new cases on Wednesday, as daily case counts across the province continue to climb.

Simcoe Muskoka is in the top four regions across the province with the highest daily case counts.

Toronto has the highest daily case count with 124 new cases, Ottawa has 92 and Windsor-Essex has 75.

The province also reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related fatalities to 10,044.