Simcoe Muskoka opens booster shot eligibility to adults 40+
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is expanding eligible criteria and opening more clinic days in the Barrie area for booster shots.
The health unit is now offering the booster to adults 40 and older who had their second dose at least 84 days ago.
Other eligible groups include:
- education workers, including custodial, administrative, bus drivers, and child care staff
- anyone with high-risk health conditions, including pregnant women
- health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings
- anyone who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine
- First Nation, Inuit, Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members over 16
Eligible residents can book their appointment online for the Holly Rec Centre and at the Georgian Mall in Barrie.
The health unit will not give boosters to non-residents or anyone not yet eligible.
-
Essex Mayor pleads guilty to Election Act charge, fined $10,000Essex Mayor Larry Snively has pleaded guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election campaign
-
-
Patients, families ‘being increasingly rude’ to Montfort Hospital staff“Rarely before have we seen this level of verbal and physical aggression,” the Montfort Hospital tweeted on Friday afternoon.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops for second straight month: Stats CanThe jobless rate in Windsor has gone down once again.
-
Donations for Ottawa sledding accident victim’s family surpass $25,000A fundraiser for the family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a sledding accident has raised more than $25,000 in just one day.
-
Some new car dealers resorting to Kijiji to fill their lotsThe frustrating quest for a new or used car continues into 2022, and new COVID-19 restrictions are not making it any easier.
-
Region offering walk-in vaccines for pregnant peoplePregnant people in Waterloo Region can now walk in to any clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
-
Alberta premier outright refuses federal suggestion of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinesPremier Jason Kenney quickly rejected the idea Friday that Canadian provinces should consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.
-
Significant staff shortages impact RVH amid increased hospitalizationsDoctors at the region's largest healthcare centre say that they are seeing the same increases in hospitalizations as the rest of the province; however, the challenge isn't the number of admissions but the number of staff to care for them.