Simcoe Muskoka pop-up clinics open this week

One-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open across Simcoe Muskoka this week.

Walk-ins for individuals aged five years and older will be available, including the bivalent booster dose for people 18 years of age and older, as capacity allows as follows:

Tues., Oct. 11

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, 171 Maple Ave., Barrie, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Utterson Community Hall, 32 Township Hall Rd., Utterson, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Wed., Oct. 12

Penetanguishene Village Square Mall, Penetanguishene, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Georgian College (Barrie Campus), 1 Georgian Dr., Barrie, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Thurs., Oct. 13

Port Carling Royal Canadian Legion, 4 Bailey St., Port Carling, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Orillia Common Roof- Boardroom, 169 Front St. S., Orillia, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Georgian College (Orillia Campus), 825 Memorial Ave., Orillia, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Sat., Oct. 15

Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosely St., Wasaga Beach, 11a.m. – 6 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 16

Waterside Retirement Lodge, 239 Zoo Park Rd., Wasaga Beach, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bradford Public Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics may also be booked up to four days before the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie:

Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit immunization clinics in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. They can be booked through the vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

For more information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit online.