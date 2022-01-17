Simcoe Muskoka reports 1,166 COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus new 2 deaths

The health unit reports that two Simcoe County women have died after contracting COVID-19.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), a woman aged 65 to 79 died on Jan. 9 amid an outbreak, and a woman in the same age range passed away on Jan. 12. Her death is not outbreak-related.

To date in Simcoe Muskoka, COVID-19 has claimed a total of eight lives in January, and 298 since the pandemic started.

The health unit posted 1,166 on Monday - the numbers represent individuals in the region who have tested positive since Friday.

However, public health cautions that the numbers listed don't represent the actual number of infected residents since testing for the virus changed.

"Only select groups are now eligible for PCR testing resulting in fewer confirmed cases being captured," the SMDHU website states.

There are 9,456 active COVID-19 cases logged in Simcoe Muskoka, including 28 hospitalizations.

There are 98 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, including nearly 50 in seniors' homes and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the health unit cancelled several COVID-19 vaccine clinics because of the snowstorm Monday.

The RVH Sperling Drive vaccine clinic in Barrie and the Algonquin Family Health Team clinic in Huntsville are open.