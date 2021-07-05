Simcoe Muskoka reports 11 new COVID-19 infections

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 11 new COVID-19 infections since Friday and no new deaths.

There are currently 63 active cases across the region, including 10 hospitalizations.

To date, 251 residents lost their lives after contracting the virus, including six deaths in June.

LOCAL POSITIVITY RATES

The cases listed Monday are among residents in Barrie (6), Bradford (2), Clearview (1), Orillia (1), and Adjala-Tosorontio (1).

According to public health, the positivity rate in Simcoe County is 0.9% per cent. The District of Muskoka is at par with the provincial positivity rate at 1.3 per cent.

Percent positivity in Simcoe Muskoka hasn't been this low since October 2020.

The health unit reports positivity rates for the most recent week in Simcoe Muskoka are highest among adults in their 40s.

VACCINATIONS

As of Sunday, 66 per cent of residents had received their first shot, while over 33 per cent have had both.

The health unit says 76 per cent of adults 18+ have had one dose, and 40 per cent have had their second.

Residents 12 and older are eligible to book their first or second dose.

Complete information on booking a vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka, plus where to find immunization clinics, is available here.