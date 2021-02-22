The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 144 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and two more virus-related deaths.

The numbers reported Monday show 77 cases in Barrie, 23 in Bradford, 11 in Innisfil, nine in New Tecumseth, eight in Penetanguishene, and four in Huntsville. Orillia, Wasaga Beach, Essa and Collingwood each had two cases, while single cases were reported in Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Tiny and Tay.

The health unit reports a 30 per cent jump in COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 14 from the week prior. It lists 271 infections last week and 210 for the week of Feb. 7.

No new variant cases were reported in the region over the weekend. There have been a total of 171 UK B-117 variant infections confirmed across Simcoe Muskoka, with 187 possible cases that require confirmatory testing.

Meanwhile, public health reports four long-term care and retirement homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks. They include Sara Vista Nursing Home in Elmvale, Barrie Manor Retirement Residence, Bradford Valley Care Community and Grove Park Home in Barrie.

The outbreak at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 21 patients and 31 staff. Seven patients have died with the virus since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 22.

All units at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie have been cleared of outbreaks as of Monday. In the past month, the hospital had outbreaks in four units.

There are no outbreaks in schools across Simcoe Muskoka, but several area schools have confirmed cases listed.

Track COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

More than 34,000 local health care workers and long-term care and retirement home residents have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine. More than 15,000 individuals have received both of the required vaccine doses.

To date, 92 per cent of long-term care residents and 69 per cent of retirement home residents have rolled up their sleeves for their first dose.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said he believes seniors, aged 80-plus, living at home should be able to apply for their vaccine soon.

"This will likely start at the very beginning of March," he said.