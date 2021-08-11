Simcoe Muskoka reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to SMDHU, seven cases were identified in Barrie; three people tested positive in Bradford West Gwillimbury, two in Essa, and New Tecumseth, Muskoka Lakes and Penetanguishene all had one case each.

The data provided on Wednesday by the health unit shows four of the 15 new cases are variants.

Currently, the region has 69 active cases—33 of those are variants.

Simcoe Muskoka administered 1,132 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people over the age of 12 to 69.5 per cent and 79.7 per cent with a single dose.

Ontario health officials reported 48,307 shots were administered across the province on Tuesday.

The data shows that 72.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians are now fully immunized, with 81.2 per cent with one shot.