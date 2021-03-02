The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 32 new COVID-19 cases and one new UK B.1.1.7 variant case Tuesday.

There are 468 active COVID-19 infections across the region and six active UK variant cases.

The local health unit has had 191 cases test positive for the UK variant, and an additional 352 cases screened positive - they require further testing to confirm.

Of the 32 new COVID-19 cases, 25 are listed in the City of Barrie, while single cases were confirmed in Bradford, Tay, Essa, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Bracebridge and Huntsville.

There are currently two active school outbreaks at St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland and Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.

The outbreak at a Lefroy elementary school ended.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

Seven outbreaks remain active at long-term care and retirement homes in Barrie, Bradford, Springwater, and Orillia.

There are also outbreaks at Central North Correctional Centre and Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care, both in Penetanguishene.

Nearly 44,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, mostly to health care workers and residents of long-term care and retirement homes.