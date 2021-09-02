Simcoe Muskoka reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged 34 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of those who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 25 are unvaccinated, two partially and seven fully.

There are currently 218 active infections in Simcoe Muskoka, including 12 hospitalizations.

The health unit has reported six consecutive weeks of increased case counts.

So far this week, health care has recorded 88 positive tests compared to 146 last week.

Public health said similar case counts to the week of Aug. 22 were reported the weeks of May 30 with 152 cases and Oct. 25, 2020, with 143.

August has had more infections reported than June and July combined, according to health officials.

VACCINATION LATEST

Vaccination efforts continue across the region, with several walk-in clinics offering first and second doses.

A complete list of where to find an immunization clinic near you is available here.

To date, 82 per cent of eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Pubic health noted vaccination is "highly effective" in preventing COVID-19.

Provincial modelling released on Wednesday shows the Delta variant is twice as transmissible and increases the risk of hospitalization and ICU admission.

The SMDHU's website states, "If we cannot reduce transmission and accelerate vaccination, there will be significant impacts on the health care system."

It advises reducing contacts by 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels "until vaccination is high enough to protect the population."