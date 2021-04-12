Simcoe Muskoka reports 367 cases of COVID-19 in three days

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say another 367 people tested positive for the virus since their last update on Friday.

Two more Simcoe County seniors with COVID-19 died Friday.

One is a woman between the ages of 65 and 79. A man in the same age bracket with a case related to a real estate rental and leasing outbreak has also died.

The region has now seen 8,779 infections since the pandemic began. More than a thousand cases are considered to be active.

Forty-one people with COVID-19 are in Simcoe Muskoka hospitals, five more than on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.