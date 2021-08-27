Simcoe Muskoka reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count since May

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since May on Friday.

The health unit logged 40 new positive tests in the past 24 hours, 10 more than on Thursday, and a significant jump from Wednesday's 17 cases.

The new cases listed Friday are in New Tecumseth (11), Barrie (8), Innisfil (7), Essa (5), Orillia (3), Wasaga Beach (2), Bradford (2), and single cases in Clearview and Tay.

According to public health, 32 residents who tested positive were unvaccinated, five were partially vaccinated, and three were fully vaccinated.

No new virus-related deaths were reported this week. So far in August, one person passed away after contracting the disease, and four residents died in July.

A total of 256 people living in Simcoe Muskoka have lost their lives with COVID-19.

VACCINE LATEST

Over the past two weeks, the health unit has consistently reported double-digit cases, with today's being the highest heading into the weekend.

The rising infection rate has prompted several pop-up, walk-in clinics to offer no appointment vaccines to eligible residents across the region.

Currently, 71 per cent of residents in Simcoe Muskoka have had one dose of a vaccine, while 64 per cent have had both.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the vaccine, which is offered at clinics across the region, participating pharmacies and through a health care provider.

Here is a list of upcoming clinics:

Sat., Aug. 28

Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Oro-Medonte Community Arena

71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)

104 High St., Collingwood

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Perkinsfield Pavilion

43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Sun., Aug. 29

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Mon., Aug. 30

Moose Lodge 1217

6 Kitchener St., Unit 2, Orillia

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 1

Barrie Native Friendship Center

175 Bayfield St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Orillia Youth Center

9 Front St. South, Orillia

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Thurs., Sept. 2

Barrie Housing - Common Room

49 Coulter St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Kinsmen Park

1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Gull Lake Rotary Park

405 Brock St., Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Muskoka Wharf

Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.



Bradford Leisure Centre

471 West Park Ave., Bradford

6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 3

CN Park - Main Street, next to the boat launch parking

Penetanguishene

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Lakehead University Orillia Campus

500 University Road, Orillia

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept. 4

Bracebridge Farmer's Market

Memorial Park - Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)

8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



Rivermill Park

Dara Howell Way, Huntsville

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 5

The 400 Market

2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot)

40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.