Simcoe Muskoka reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count since May
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since May on Friday.
The health unit logged 40 new positive tests in the past 24 hours, 10 more than on Thursday, and a significant jump from Wednesday's 17 cases.
The new cases listed Friday are in New Tecumseth (11), Barrie (8), Innisfil (7), Essa (5), Orillia (3), Wasaga Beach (2), Bradford (2), and single cases in Clearview and Tay.
According to public health, 32 residents who tested positive were unvaccinated, five were partially vaccinated, and three were fully vaccinated.
No new virus-related deaths were reported this week. So far in August, one person passed away after contracting the disease, and four residents died in July.
A total of 256 people living in Simcoe Muskoka have lost their lives with COVID-19.
VACCINE LATEST
Over the past two weeks, the health unit has consistently reported double-digit cases, with today's being the highest heading into the weekend.
The rising infection rate has prompted several pop-up, walk-in clinics to offer no appointment vaccines to eligible residents across the region.
Currently, 71 per cent of residents in Simcoe Muskoka have had one dose of a vaccine, while 64 per cent have had both.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the vaccine, which is offered at clinics across the region, participating pharmacies and through a health care provider.
Here is a list of upcoming clinics:
Sat., Aug. 28
Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Oro-Medonte Community Arena
71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)
104 High St., Collingwood
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Perkinsfield Pavilion
43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 29
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St., Barrie
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Mon., Aug. 30
Moose Lodge 1217
6 Kitchener St., Unit 2, Orillia
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 1
Barrie Native Friendship Center
175 Bayfield St., Barrie
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Orillia Youth Center
9 Front St. South, Orillia
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 2
Barrie Housing - Common Room
49 Coulter St., Barrie
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kinsmen Park
1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Gull Lake Rotary Park
405 Brock St., Gravenhurst
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Muskoka Wharf
Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst
2:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.
Bradford Leisure Centre
471 West Park Ave., Bradford
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 3
CN Park - Main Street, next to the boat launch parking
Penetanguishene
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Lakehead University Orillia Campus
500 University Road, Orillia
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 4
Bracebridge Farmer's Market
Memorial Park - Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)
8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Rivermill Park
Dara Howell Way, Huntsville
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 5
The 400 Market
2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot)
40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.