Simcoe Muskoka reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, new elementary school outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 43 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, including outbreaks in elementary schools.

There are currently three elementary schools with outbreaks among students.

The most recent is at Portage View Elementary School in Barrie, with two confirmed cases and one class closed.

Additionally, the health unit declared an outbreak at Assikinack Public School in Barrie late last week, with two cases.

The outbreak at Holy Cross Public School in Innisfil has jumped to 21 confirmed cases. Eleven classes have closed because of the outbreak, but the school remains open. Public health declared the outbreak on Oct. 15.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Public health lists 29 unvaccinated residents among the 43 who tested positive over the weekend.

Fourteen new infections are among children under 17 years of age.

The cases are listed in Barrie (14), Innisfil (8), Springwater (6), Orillia (3), Penetanguishene (3), Collingwood (2), Clearview, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Bracebridge, Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, and Ramara.

Of the 43 cases logged since Friday, most are under investigation as to how transmission occurred. The health unit reports six are outbreak-related, six are from close contact with a positive case, and four are community-acquired.

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

The province reported 326 new infections Monday and no new virus-related deaths.

Of the new cases, the province reports 231 are among unimmunized people or those whose vaccination status is unknown.