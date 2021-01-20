The health unit reports a dip in the daily number of COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday, with 47, plus one more death linked to the virus.

So far, there have been 159 cases listed since Jan. 17. The week of Jan. 10 resulted in 448 confirmed cases.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr.Charles Gardner, says he is cautiously optimistic by the numbers, but the rising death toll in the region is cause for concern.

"We have had a very tragic large number of deaths occur over the past week," Gardner said.

In the last seven days, 16 people died with COVID-19 in Simcoe County, most attributed to the outbreak at Roberta Place in Barrie.

"This is certainly the greatest number of people who have passed away in a week in our history in Simcoe Muskoka from the pandemic," Gardner added.

The death toll has hit 92, most among Simcoe County residents. Gardner says since September, there have been 52 deaths related to the virus.

The region currently has 1,197 active cases, including 40 hospitalizations.

There have been 14,185 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the region to health care workers and long-term care home residents.

According to the health unit, all residents of long-term care facilities have received their first dose. "[It] provides these people with a strong degree of protection, and it will be stronger yet when we can get to them and give them their second dose. But even with a single dose, they get quite a bit of protection," Gardner said.