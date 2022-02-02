Simcoe Muskoka reports 48 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 48 people are in local hospitals with COVID-19, four in intensive care.

Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday, all Simcoe County seniors over 80. Two deaths were outbreak-related.

The health unit says 62 residents, most of them seniors, died with the virus in January, for a total of 354 deaths in the past two years.

There are 54 active outbreaks across the region, including child care centres, seniors' homes, group homes and hospitals.

Click for a list of local long-term care and retirement homes with active outbreaks.

In the past 24 hours, 219 residents tested positive for the virus.

Currently, 86 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents ages five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 82 per cent of children 12 to 17.

In addition, 48 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is hosting school-based vaccine clinics this week. Complete information is available here.