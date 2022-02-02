Simcoe Muskoka reports 48 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, 4 additional deaths
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 48 people are in local hospitals with COVID-19, four in intensive care.
Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday, all Simcoe County seniors over 80. Two deaths were outbreak-related.
The health unit says 62 residents, most of them seniors, died with the virus in January, for a total of 354 deaths in the past two years.
There are 54 active outbreaks across the region, including child care centres, seniors' homes, group homes and hospitals.
Click for a list of local long-term care and retirement homes with active outbreaks.
In the past 24 hours, 219 residents tested positive for the virus.
Currently, 86 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents ages five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 82 per cent of children 12 to 17.
In addition, 48 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is hosting school-based vaccine clinics this week. Complete information is available here.
-
Police arrest man on outstanding warrants west of EdmontonEdson RCMP arrested a man for outstanding warrants on Monday.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.