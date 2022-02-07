Simcoe Muskoka reports 48 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, eight additional deaths
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says 48 residents are in area hospitals with COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.
The health unit recorded eight additional deaths related to COVID-19 between Jan. 24 and Feb. 6, including a woman aged 18 to 34, a man aged 35 to 44, and a man aged 45 to 64.
The additional deaths are two men 65 to 79 and two seniors, a man and a woman, over 80. Three are outbreak-related.
The local health unit has logged 371 COVID-19-related deaths in the last two years, including 65 last month alone, most of them seniors.
Public health reports hospitalizations among unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents are six times higher than those who have at least two doses.
The health unit offers COVID-19 vaccines at various clinics across the region.
Individuals aged five and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.