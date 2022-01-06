Simcoe Muskoka reports 480 new COVID-19 cases, plus one virus-related death

Soaring COVID-19 infection rates persist across Simcoe Muskoka, with 480 new cases on Thursday, plus one virus-related death.

After contracting the virus during an outbreak, a Simcoe County woman aged 65 to 79 passed away , bringing Simcoe Muskoka's pandemic death toll to 291.

Of the confirmed cases listed Thursday, most were in Barrie (170), while Innisfil had 53 and Bradford and Orillia each had 39.

There are 6,577 active cases across the region, including 32 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the number of active outbreaks has more than doubled from one week ago.

The health unit reports 48 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including 22 in institutional settings and 22 in congregate settings.

The region's medical officer of health said transmission rates were hitting staggering levels.

"This is actually five times higher than the peak incidence that we had during wave three," said Dr. Charles Gardner during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is dominating cases, with 98 per cent of recent cases testing positive for the new COVID-19 strain.

Dr. Gardner cautioned that the sheer amount of transmission would mean a surge in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Residents are advised to limit contacts and self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms, including sore throat, cough, congestion, fatigue, and headache, or if they have had contact with a positive case.

More information on symptoms and isolating protocols is available here.