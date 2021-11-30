iHeartRadio

Simcoe Muskoka reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 31 outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 63 new COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 31 outbreaks.

The new infections are listed in Barrie (30), Orillia (10), Bradford (5), Essa (5), Innisfil (3), Springwater (3), Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Wasaga Beach, and Huntsville.

While the transmission source is under investigation for most cases, the health unit says nine are from close contact with a positive case, and 11 are community-acquired.

As of Tuesday, there are 641 active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 32 hospitalizations.

There were 168 new COVID-19 tests per 10,000 population in Simcoe County and 110 tests per 10,000 population in the Muskoka District for the week of Nov. 14. The provincial testing rate was 131 tests per 10,000 population.

VACCINATION

The health unit reports that 78 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 28,000 eligible residents have also received the third dose.

In addition, public health says 4,521 children aged five to 11 in the region have had their first dose.

ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Public health lists 20 active outbreaks currently with known variant cases.

At this time, there are no confirmed Omicron cases in Simcoe Muskoka.

There are outbreaks in a Barrie retirement home, two fitness centres, three shelters, and multiple schools.

The school outbreaks include:

  1. Innisdale SS, Barrie
  2. Our Lady of Grace ES, Angus
  3. St. John Vianney ES, Barrie
  4. Uptergrove PS, Ramara
  5. Private School, Simcoe County
  6. Ferndale Woods ES, Barrie
  7. Monsignor Lee ES, Orillia
  8. Tosorontio Central PS, Everett
  9. Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville
  10. Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie
  11. Monck PS, Bracebridge
  12. Forest Hill PS, Midhurst
  13. ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie
  14. St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene
  15. Severn Shores PS, Severn
  16. West Bayfield ES, Barrie
  17. Trillium Woods ES, Barrie
  18. Emma King ES, Barrie
  19. Maple Grove PS, Barrie
  20. Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie
  21. St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford
  22. W.C Little ES, Barrie
  23. Terry Fox ES, Barrie
  24. V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson
  25. St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie

Click here for all Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 updates.

