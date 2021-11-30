Simcoe Muskoka reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 31 outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 63 new COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 31 outbreaks.
The new infections are listed in Barrie (30), Orillia (10), Bradford (5), Essa (5), Innisfil (3), Springwater (3), Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Wasaga Beach, and Huntsville.
While the transmission source is under investigation for most cases, the health unit says nine are from close contact with a positive case, and 11 are community-acquired.
As of Tuesday, there are 641 active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 32 hospitalizations.
There were 168 new COVID-19 tests per 10,000 population in Simcoe County and 110 tests per 10,000 population in the Muskoka District for the week of Nov. 14. The provincial testing rate was 131 tests per 10,000 population.
VACCINATION
The health unit reports that 78 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Nearly 28,000 eligible residents have also received the third dose.
In addition, public health says 4,521 children aged five to 11 in the region have had their first dose.
ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Public health lists 20 active outbreaks currently with known variant cases.
At this time, there are no confirmed Omicron cases in Simcoe Muskoka.
There are outbreaks in a Barrie retirement home, two fitness centres, three shelters, and multiple schools.
The school outbreaks include:
- Innisdale SS, Barrie
- Our Lady of Grace ES, Angus
- St. John Vianney ES, Barrie
- Uptergrove PS, Ramara
- Private School, Simcoe County
- Ferndale Woods ES, Barrie
- Monsignor Lee ES, Orillia
- Tosorontio Central PS, Everett
- Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville
- Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie
- Monck PS, Bracebridge
- Forest Hill PS, Midhurst
- ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie
- St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene
- Severn Shores PS, Severn
- West Bayfield ES, Barrie
- Trillium Woods ES, Barrie
- Emma King ES, Barrie
- Maple Grove PS, Barrie
- Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie
- St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford
- W.C Little ES, Barrie
- Terry Fox ES, Barrie
- V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson
- St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie
Click here for all Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 updates.