Simcoe Muskoka reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, plus a slight jump in student cases

Simcoe Muskoka health care workers logged seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, plus a slight jump in student cases.

The cases are listed in Barrie (4), Innisfil, Collingwood and Huntsville.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, six unvaccinated residents tested positive, while one was fully vaccinated.

The health unit is investigating how most of the new cases became infected with the virus.

There are 133 active cases in the region, including eight hospitalizations.

Stayner physician, Dr. Sohail Gandhi, said he was happily wrong when predicting the region would see a surge of more than 1,000 daily cases with kids back in school.

"I am very pleased to be able to tell you that I was actually quite wrong," Gandhi said.

The past president of the Ontario Medical Association added that he was initially concerned with the government easing restrictions but now says the province's measured approach to reopening appears to be working.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are currently four active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including three in elementary schools and one in a long-term care home.

The health unit declared an outbreak at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie on Friday.

CTV News has reached out to the seniors' home for more details on the situation.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Holy Cross Public School in Innisfil has jumped to 14 cases since it was declared on Friday.

The board said eight classes have closed as a result.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board said transmission is low, and control measures are in place in a letter to parents.

"The occurrence of 13 student cases is low based on the overall school population, with eight of the school's 28 cohorts currently being impacted by preventive measures."

The Innisfil elementary school has a student body of roughly 650.

St. Marie of the Incarnation has 21 infected student cases at the Bradford school, and Orchard Park Elementary School in Orillia has 10 cases.