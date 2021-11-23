Simcoe Muskoka reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, plus 27 outbreaks
Public health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, plus 27 active outbreaks, including 21 schools.
The health unit lists the new infections in Barrie (39), Innisfil (7), Orillia (7), Springwater (4), Wasaga Beach (3), Bradford (3), Clearview (2), Bracebridge (3), Huntsville (2), Midland (2), Severn (3), Essa, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, and Georgian Bay.
A quarter of the new cases are among children as infections rates climb in those under 18.
There are 510 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 29 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
The health unit declared active outbreaks at four congregate settings and one community setting, including a child care centre, church, and shelters.
As mentioned, there are 21 active school outbreaks.
Schools with outbreaks include:
- Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville - 2 cases
- Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie - 3 cases
- Tosorontio Central PS, Everett - 6 cases
- Forest Hill PS, Midhurst - 3 cases
- ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene - 7 cases
- St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene - 2 cases
- ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie - 2 cases
- Monck PS, Bracebridge - 3 cases
- West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 7 cases
- Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 7 cases
- Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases
- Emma King ES, Barrie - 8 cases
- Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 11 cases
- St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases
- St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case
- Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases
- Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases
- W.C Little ES, Barrie - 10 cases
- Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases
- V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 12 cases
- St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 11 cases
On Tuesday, the Ontario government opened appointment bookings to children five to 11 for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit announced new measures to help curb the spread would come into effect this week.