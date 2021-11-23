iHeartRadio

Simcoe Muskoka reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, plus 27 outbreaks

Public health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, plus 27 active outbreaks, including 21 schools.

The health unit lists the new infections in Barrie (39), Innisfil (7), Orillia (7), Springwater (4), Wasaga Beach (3), Bradford (3), Clearview (2), Bracebridge (3), Huntsville (2), Midland (2), Severn (3), Essa, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, and Georgian Bay.

A quarter of the new cases are among children as infections rates climb in those under 18.

There are 510 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 29 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit declared active outbreaks at four congregate settings and one community setting, including a child care centre, church, and shelters.

As mentioned, there are 21 active school outbreaks.

Schools with outbreaks include:

  1. Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville - 2 cases
  2. Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie - 3 cases
  3. Tosorontio Central PS, Everett - 6 cases
  4. Forest Hill PS, Midhurst - 3 cases
  5. ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene - 7 cases
  6. St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene - 2 cases
  7. ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie - 2 cases
  8. Monck PS, Bracebridge - 3 cases
  9. West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 7 cases
  10. Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 7 cases
  11. Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases
  12. Emma King ES, Barrie - 8 cases
  13. Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 11 cases
  14. St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases
  15. St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case
  16. Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases
  17. Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases
  18. W.C Little ES, Barrie - 10 cases
  19. Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases
  20. V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 12 cases
  21. St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 11 cases

On Tuesday, the Ontario government opened appointment bookings to children five to 11 for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit announced new measures to help curb the spread would come into effect this week.

