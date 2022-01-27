Simcoe Muskoka reports 9 new hospitalizations, 4 deaths related to COVID-19
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports nine new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths.
Two Simcoe County women, one in her 50s and one 80+, died this week after becoming infected during an outbreak. Additionally, two Simcoe County men, both seniors, died on Tuesday with COVID-19. One was outbreak-related.
There have been 42 deaths related to COVID-19 in January and a total of 333 in Simcoe Muskoka since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
The number of COVID-19-positive locals in the hospital jumped to 61 in the past 24 hours. Of those, seven are in intensive care.
The health unit logged 239 new cases Thursday, including 107 fully vaccinated residents.
There are now 4,495 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases across the region.
Currently, 86 per cent of the region's population aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Next week, the health unit will offer vaccines at select elementary schools to eligible students, staff, their families, and anyone wanting their dose.
A list of locations and dates will be available on Monday.
