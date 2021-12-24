Simcoe Muskoka reports highest daily COVID-19 case count for third straight day

Simcoe Muskoka reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count for the third straight day on Friday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed 298 new cases, bringing its overall total to 18,448 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Simcoe Muskoka now has 78 cases of the Omicron variant.

One more person has been hospitalized since Thursday’s update. There are now 25 people in hospital due to COVID-19. There are no new deaths to report.

The majority of new cases come from the Barrie and south Simcoe areas.

Unvaccinated residents make up for the 84 new cases in Simcoe Muskoka since Dec. 22 while 14 are from people who are partially vaccinated.

As of Friday, Simcoe Muskoka has confirmed a total of 18,448 cases, 1,836 of which, are considered active. Since the start of the pandemic, 286 people have died from the virus in Simcoe Muskoka.

To date, 75 per cent (453,466) of Simcoe Muskoka residents have been vaccinated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grey Bruce reported 77 new cases on Friday, bringing its total case count to 3055 including one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Of the 3055 cases in Grey Bruce, 311 are active.