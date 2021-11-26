Simcoe Muskoka reports jump in daily COVID-19 cases, with 91 new infections

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a significant jump in COVID-19 cases Friday, with 91 new infections - 40 more than the day prior.

Barrie had the most cases, with 32 positive tests.

Of the new diagnosis, 26 are breakthrough cases.

There are 555 active cases across the region, including 29 hospitalizations, most at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit lists 27 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including 20 schools.

Four active outbreaks are in congregate settings, and two are in community settings, including a church in Barrie.

The school outbreaks include:

Monsignor Lee ES, Orillia

Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie

Tosorontio Central PS, Everett

Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville

Forest Hill PS, Midhurst

ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie

Monck PS, Bracebridge

ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene

St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene

Trillium Woods ES, Barrie

West Bayfield ES, Barrie

Severn Shores PS, Severn

Emma King ES, Barrie

Maple Grove PS, Barrie

Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie

St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford

W.C Little ES, Barrie

Terry Fox ES, Barrie

V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson

St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie

VACCINATION ROLLOUT FOR CHILDREN

Children aged five to 11 started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday at clinics across Simcoe Muskoka.

Families can get their children their first doses at community clinics, pharmacies or on the GO VAXX bus in various locations.

The health unit reports appointments are completely booked Saturday and Sunday.

Next week's appointments are already 80 per cent booked.

ONTARIO COVID-19

Ontario reports its highest case count since Sept. 4.

There are 927 new COVID-19 cases Friday, plus six virus-related deaths.

The new infections are a jump from the day prior when the province reported 748 cases.

Most of the cases were found in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Durham Region.