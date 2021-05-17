Simcoe Muskoka residents 18+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, people aged 18 and over in Simcoe Muskoka will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rollout is a week ahead of schedule.

The province was able to move up the date due to an increase in vaccine supply. “With 2.2 million doses scheduled to arrive this week, the government is extending booking eligibility at mass immunization clinics to individuals aged 18 and over,” the province said in a news release Monday.

Booking begins 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and any individuals aged 18 and over in 2021 across Ontario will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, including 17-year-old residents who will turn 18 in 2021.

The province is aiming for all eligible Ontarians to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

More information on the Simcoe Muskoka vaccine program, booking an appointment and where clinics are located, is available here.