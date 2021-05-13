Simcoe Muskoka residents 40+ can now book COVID-19 vaccines

Simcoe Muskoka residents 40 or older can book a COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the province starting Thursday.

On Tuesday, people with at-risk health conditions and more people who can't work from home became eligible to book their vaccinations.

The government said Wednesday that half of the province's adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and are aiming to have 65 per cent of adults vaccinated with a first shot by the end of May.

The province also said Wednesday it is developing a plan to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 starting in June and expects to share more details in the coming weeks.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has multiple vaccination clinics open across the region seven days a week. It also has a same-day standby program to use up leftover doses of the vaccine at the end of the day. Anyone currently eligible to receive a vaccine can get on the standby list for their first dose only.

More information on the Simcoe Muskoka vaccine program, including who is eligible, how to book an appointment and where clinics are located, is available here.

In Bradford West Gwillimbury, anyone 18+ living in the hot spot zone with the postal code L3Z can book a COVID-19 shot through the town's website, the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Plus, all Bradford residents 18+ can book an appointment, but only at the town's pop-up clinics.

With files from The Canadian Press