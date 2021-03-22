Starting today, residents 75 and older in Simcoe Muskoka are now eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the Ontario government opened the immunization plan to anyone born in 1946 or earlier a couple of weeks before initially scheduled.

Those who qualify can book an appointment online with the Ontario booking portal or by calling 1-888-999-6488 Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Simcoe Muskoka, over 68,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to high-priority groups as of Friday.

Additionally, more than 2,700 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been given to residents aged 60 to 64 by four Family Health Teams.

The health unit noted that anyone who received their first COVID-19 shot before March 10 would not receive the second dose for 16 weeks. The health unit will advise those residents about rebooking their appointment to get the second shot sometime in May.