Simcoe Muskoka residents can book COVID-19 booster shots as of Saturday
People who are now eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could be triple vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
According to a spokesperson with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, those added to the province's eligibility list earlier this week can start making appointments for their third dose Saturday when the booking system comes online.
Shots will be available at the Barrie Immunization clinic located at 29 Sperling Dr. on Sunday.
However, other community clinics through Simcoe Muskoka won't have the shots available until November 15.
On Wednesday, the medical officer of health for the region, Dr. Charles Gardner, said some pharmacies and primary care providers participating in vaccinations have already begun administering the third shots.
The eligibility list now includes residents over the age of 70, heath-care workers, and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings, First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-indigenous household members, as well as people who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one shot of Janssen.
