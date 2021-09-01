Local school boards vote 'no' to polling stations for upcoming federal election
You won't be casting a ballot inside a school with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board this month.
The board told Elections Canada it doesn't want to host polling stations for the upcoming election.
"Our school opening plan really does limit visitors to our school board office locations to essential visitors," SMCDSB communications manager Pauline Stevenson told CTV News.
"Having a polling station and the people that would be attending the school in order to vote would be contrary to our opening plan," she added.
The Simcoe County District School Board also said it notified Elections Canada it wouldn't host polling stations at any of its school locations.
CTV News reached out to other local school boards to find out whether they would welcome voters.
A spokesperson for the Bluewater District School Board said they would follow the direction of the Ministry of Education and the chief medical officer of health.
Election Day is Sept. 20, with advance voting Sept. 10 to 13, or you can vote at any Elections Canada office until Sept. 14.
The deadline to register to vote by mail is Sept. 14.
