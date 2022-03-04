Simcoe Muskoka's largest COVID-19 outbreak officially ends

The COVID-19 outbreak at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene is officially over after six weeks.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 18, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed it ended this week.

There was a total of 304 cases of the virus, making it the region's largest outbreak.

The health unit says the outbreak is ranked as the region's 17th in terms of longest duration.

Andrew Morrison, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General stated in an email to CTV News its top priority is "protecting the health and safety of correctional services staff and those in provincial custody."

Morrison noted that inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated from the rest of the inmate population while receiving medical care.