Simcoe Muskoka school boards await word from province amid reports of a stay-at-home order

As reports swirl that the province will invoke a second stay-at-home order Wednesday, Simcoe Muskoka schools are waiting for more information.

In a statement to CTV News, the Catholic school board's communications manager, Pauline Stevenson, said board chairs and directors have a meeting with the Ministry of Education later today and hope to find out details. "Until we have that context from the ministry, it would be premature for us to comment about the province's reported stay-at-home order and its impact on schools."

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 the stay-at-home order would not require any schools to close. "It will not involve any closures of schools. It was our promise to keep schools open and to keep them safe."

Public health ordered schools to return to virtual learning in Toronto, Peel and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph over the past few days, citing concern over rising community infections over the Easter long weekend.

"We've had nearly 300 cases since Thursday. We closed more classrooms in one day than we did at any time in the pandemic. What we saw, also, was our seven-day rate of cases quadrupled," Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, said.

York Region's public school board passed a motion to ask the region's top doctor to close schools and allow them to return to online learning.

As of Tuesday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit listed four active school outbreaks in Simcoe County at W.H. Day Public School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School, both in Bradford, Good Shepherd Catholic School in Barrie, and Boyne River Public School in Alliston. The Simcoe Muskoka health unit's top doctor has not ordered schools to close at this point. The local health unit reported nearly 400 positive COVID-19 cases from the Easter holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, Ford maintains schools aren't where the virus is spreading, stating infections are happening in communities. "When the kids go back into the community, that's where it's happening. It's not happening in the schools."

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, will hold a live update on the region's current situation at 1:30 pm, which will be live-streamed on Barrie.CTVNews.ca.

With files from CP24