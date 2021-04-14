Simcoe Muskoka school boards to receive $27 million boost to ensure school safety

Simcoe Muskoka school boards are getting a boost of $27 million from the government to update and upgrade infrastructure to help protect against COVID-19.

The public and Catholic school boards will receive the funding through the COVID-19 Reliance Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

"This funding means our children and teachers will be able to return to safer and healthier schools," said Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey.

In a news release, the province said the "majority of the funding will support ventilation projects that improve air quality in classrooms across the province." Schools will also be able to install water bottle refilling stations, improve access to safe drinking water and find ways to "enhance physical distancing."

The investment comes just two days after Premier Doug Ford ordered the indefinite closure of Ontario schools following the spring break as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce reiterated that schools are safe but that the variants of concern made it necessary to stop in-class learning.

The government added that money would be set aside to fund broadband infrastructure to support remote learning and space reconfigurations, including new walls, to enhance physical distancing.