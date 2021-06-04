Simcoe Muskoka sees 32 new COVID-19 infections as cases trend downwards

The weekly total case count in Simcoe Muskoka is down nearly half that of the previous week as the health unit logs 32 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, surpassing 12,000 total confirmed cases.

Since Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has tallied 113 infections; that's down nearly 100 from the week of May 23.

"This is the sixth straight week where we've had a decrease in case count," said Dr. Colin Lee, the associate medical officer of health for the SMDHU. "It's good news. The weather is great right there, so people should take advantage of it, but there's still quite a bit of COVID out there, so we have to be vigilant."

The region currently has 273 active cases; that's also down from 304 on Thursday, with one patient leaving the hospital while 24 people remain hospitalized.

Barrie and Bradford led the region on Friday with eight newly confirmed cases, followed by Lake of Bays with five and Gravenhurst with four.

Seven other locations are reporting single cases.

More than 90 per cent of the region's total cases have recovered, and nearly 56 per cent of the region's population have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day, with 914 new positive tests.