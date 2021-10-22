Simcoe Muskoka sees season's first snowfall

Some residents across Simcoe Muskoka woke up to a first glimpse of winter Friday morning.

Parts of Muskoka and Simcoe County saw a dusting of snow early Friday morning as temperatures fell overnight.

Midland, Severn Falls and Gravenhurst saw a brief spout of wet flurries touch down.

Up north, parts of Muskoka, like Utterson and Almaguin Highlands, saw some snowfall blanket the ground.

With the temperatures warming up to around 8 C around the region, the snow isn't expected to stick around for now.