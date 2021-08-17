Simcoe Muskoka sees troubling trend in COVID-19 cases as Ontario expands vaccine eligibility

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Simcoe Muskoka as Ontario announces it will pause further reopening plans because of risks posed by the Delta variant.

The province will also begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to those at the highest risk of illness as an "extra layer of protection."

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THIRD SHOT

Ontario officials announced that vulnerable individuals would be able to get a third vaccine as early as this week.

Those eligible include frail seniors, immunocompromised individuals and children born in 2009 or earlier.

In a release Tuesday, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said, "By taking additional measures in high-risk settings, we will further protect our most vulnerable, safeguard hospital capacity, ensure a safe return to school and keep Ontario running."

Starting Wednesday, all students turning 12 before the end of 2021 will be eligible for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, just weeks before the start of the new school year.

"Our plan will protect our schools, ensure rapid speed with contact tracing, all with the intention of keeping them open for the benefit of Ontario students," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

The province also plans to implement mandatory vaccination policies in other high-risk settings, including:

Post-secondary institutions;

Licensed retirement homes;

Women's shelters; and

Congregate group homes and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities, children's treatment centres and other services for children with special needs, and licensed children's residential settings.

SIMCOE MUSKOKA COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

On Tuesday, the health unit logged 15 new infections in Barrie, Bradford, Clearview, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Essa, and Georgian Bay.

In the past month, the health unit reports a troubling trend with a 163 per cent increase in cases, well above the provincial rate.

Gardner attributes the jump in transmission to variants. "We have found that all of our cases over the last week are variants of concern."

As the province opens vaccinations to children turning 12 this year, Gardner says designated local schools will soon become vaccination clinics. So far, those locations have not been chosen.

To date, 70 per cent of residents have had their first vaccine dose, and 62 per cent have had both.