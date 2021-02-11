Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the province is delaying, not cancelling, March Break. "We are postponing March Break until April 12 to 16."

Lecce said the move is to discourage families from travelling.

"The decision to postpone March Break has not been an easy one," the education minister said Thursday.

Schools across Simcoe Muskoka reopened to in-person learning on Monday, as COVID-19 case numbers indicate a downward trend.

Still, the concern surrounds the growing numbers of variant infections in the area.

A recent study by Ontario Public Health found Simcoe Muskoka had the highest variant infection rate in the province.

"The new variant creates a new risk," Lecce said earlier this month in an interview with CTV News.

Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor said earlier this week he would have preferred the lockdown measures to remain intact as variant cases continue to pop up. He advised residents to maintain a stay at home approach when the lockdown ends on Tuesday.

"To keep schools open, we must keep them free of COVID-19," Lecce added. "Ontarians should refrain from travelling, particularly given the increase in new variants that pose a direct risk to our country.

Please stay at home as much as possible and continue following the direction of public health officials so that we can keep schools open and protect our seniors, frontline health workers and all families."

The four teachers' unions blasted the postponement in a joint statement Thursday, calling on the government to reverse the decision.

"The government's decision to postpone March Break does not take into consideration the mental health and well-being of those involved," the statement said.

The group also questioned why the Progressive Conservative government is starting to lift restrictions on businesses if there are concerns about travel and gatherings during March break.

With files from The Canadian Press