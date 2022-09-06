Simcoe Muskoka students return to class with no COVID-19 restrictions

Tuesday marks the first day of school for many students across Simcoe Muskoka with no COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic started.

And while public school students returned to class, most without face masks, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said personal protection measures could reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, adding another wave is likely.

"When we think about what the school year is going to look like now, we should just look to what it was like in the spring. That was the time where masks were certainly optional in school settings, where vaccines were rolling out, and you know what, we saw outbreaks in classrooms, we saw kids get infected, we were actually in the midst of a reasonably sized wave, the BA2 spring wave.

So I think we can expect something to look similar," Bogoch said.

Still, Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 on Tuesday the priority is to keep schools open the entire academic year.

"It's been two difficult years," the minister said. "We're just excited for these kids to be back to school."

The education minister noted the health and safety protocols for students and staff to "mitigate disruption to keep them in-person learning," including rapid testing, HEPA filters, screening before school, and enhanced cleaning.

"All of this is designed to really keep these kids in school from September right to June without disruption, with the full learning experience, which includes the clubs and sports."

The Simcoe County District School Board will welcome junior kindergarten students for the first time on Thursday. Catholic students across Simcoe Muskoka will begin class on Wednesday.