Simcoe Muskoka students return to in-person learning amid rising Omicron cases

Many kids across central Ontario went back to the classroom for the first time since leaving for winter break.

The province initially planned to have students resume in-person classes on Monday, but due to the snowstorm that ripped through the region, it was put on ice until Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Simcoe County's Catholic and public school boards and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board opened doors to staff, teachers, and children.

The return to the classroom comes as the Omicron variant spreads in the province.

Elementary students received another set of take-home COVID-19 rapid test kits as the province deals with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit asks parents and caregivers to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms every day before school using the province's online screening tool.

While parents hope this is the last time kids pivot to remote learning, school boards said there are contingency plans in place if needed.