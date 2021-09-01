Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several walk-in clinics as the Ontario government announces that proof of immunization will be required to access non-essential businesses.

Officials anticipate the vaccine certificate will prompt hesitant or unwilling residents to roll up their sleeves for the shot.

"People who might have been sitting on the fence are going to say, 'Wow, if I want to participate in non-essential activities, go to non-essential businesses, like restaurants, like bars, like concerts or whatever, I need a vaccine. I'm going to go get one,'" said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist.

In Simcoe Muskoka, 82 per cent of those 12 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 77 per cent of students 12 to 17.

Still, the health unit would like to see those numbers increase as schools reopen in less than a week.

Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics open Sept. 1 to Sept. 17:

Residents born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for the vaccine.

Wed., Sept.1

Barrie Native Friendship Center

175 Bayfield St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St.,Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Orillia Youth Center (1st or 2nd dose available for youth turning 12 in 2021 and their family members)

9 Front St. South, Orillia

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



GO VAXX Bus

425 Holland St. West, Bradford

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



GO VAXX Bus

125 Simcoe Rd., Bradford

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Thurs., Sept. 2

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St.,Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m



Barrie Housing - Common Room

49 Coulter St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Bradford Leisure Centre

471 West Park Ave., Bradford

6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.



Kinsmen Park

1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Gull Lake Rotary Park

405 Brock St., Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Muskoka Wharf

Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 3

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St.,Barrie



Lakehead University Orillia Campus

500 University Road, Orillia

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



CN Park - Main Street, next to the boat launch parking

Penetanguishene

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Sat, Sept. 4

Downtown Barrie

Dunlop St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St.,Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Bracebridge Farmer's Market

Memorial Park - Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)

8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



Rivermill Park

Dara Howell Way, Huntsville

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Sun., Sept.5

The 400 Market

2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot)

40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.



Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St.,Barrie

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Tues., Sept. 7

The Gilbert Centre

80 Bradford St., Suite 555, Barrie

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m



Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors)

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 8

Good Life Barrie

42 Commerce Park Dr., Barrie

3:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m.



Lakehead University, Orillia Campus

500 University Road, Orillia

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Good Life Alliston

117 Young St., Alliston

3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Gravenhurst Farmers' Market

861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Thurs., Sept.9

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

110 Grove St. East, Barrie

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School

955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Georgian Bay District Secondary School

925 Hugel Ave., Midland

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 10

Patrick Fogarty High School

15 Commerce Rd., Orillia

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Banting High School

203 Victoria St. East, Alliston

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept.11

Open Air - Dunlop St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Mon., Sept. 13

Bear Creek High School

100 Red Oak Dr., Barrie

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Elmvale District High School

25 Lawson Ave., Elmvale

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Stayner Collegiate

7578 King's Hwy. 26, Stayner

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Tues., Sept. 14

Gravenhurst High School

325 Mary St. South, Gravenhurst

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



St. Thomas Aquinas School

2 Nolan Rd., Tottenham

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



St. Theresa's Catholic High School

347 Galloway Blvd., Midland

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Galaxy Cinemas (party room)

6 Mountain Rd., Collingwood

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 15

St. Joan of Arc High School

460 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Twin Lakes Secondary School

381 Lexington Ave., Orillia

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Thurs., Sept.16

Nouvelle Allianiance Secondary School

249 Anne St., North, Barrie

4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.



Holy Trinity Catholic High School

100 Melbourne Dr., Bradford

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Wasaga Beach Rec Plex (indoors)

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 17

Nantyr Shores Secondary School

1146 Anna Maria Ave., Innisfil

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Huntsville High School

58 Brunel Rd., Huntsville

4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.



Le Caron Secondary School

22 John St., Penetanguishene

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The walk-in immunization clinics don't require an appointment. Residents need to bring a health card and be prepared to wait 15 minutes following the shot.