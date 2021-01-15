A Simcoe woman said she's facing an $880 fine for violating the province's lockdown measures.

She said police stopped her after she dropped her kids off at their grandparents' house so she could grocery shopping.

Natasha Cole said she plans to fight the ticket and that it stemmed from a neighbour complaint.

"I had to stop working to stay home with my kids," Cole said. "So, an $880 ticket is quite expensive when I'm not working." Cole is a mother of four. She said she dropped three of her kids off at their grandparents' Delhi home last weekend. She added she didn't want to bring her kids to the store and her fiancé wasn't available.

"He wasn't able to help me and it was actually my birthday, so I wanted to get home so I could spend the night with him and my kids, so I took them to my father-in-law," Cole said.

Cole said her brother-in-law, his fiancée and their kids also live at the house.

"When I came back to get my kids, they were having lunch with their uncle and their cousins, so I was in the house with them as they were eating their pizza," Cole said.

When they left, Cole said she was pulled over by police.

"All he said was they had a neighbour complain about a lot of traffic at the house and a possible party," she said. "They had seen me leave, so they pulled me over to see if I lived at that address."

Provincial police declined to comment to CTV News Kitchener, but in a news release said that two people were charged for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

"They advised me they were going to my father-in-law's to speak to him about the complaint as well," Cole said.

Cole was fined before the stay-at-home order went into effect.

Cole said it's the first time she's received a warning from police.

"We haven't left the house all week," she said.