Simple Reflections for Artists hits the stage in downtown London

Some of London, Ont.’s future great talents could be seen at Covent Garden Market square Friday night. The Simple Reflections for Artists multi-day festival kicked off with a youth showcase.

Among the performers was 12-year-old Juliana Alvarez Rios, who has been playing piano for two years. She said playing music brings her joy.

“I feel like it’s a huge motivation in a lot of stuff, and it makes me like, makes me happy, if that makes sense,” she said.

She was one of dozens of youth taking part in the concert.

Festival founder Dario Novoa said youth are teamed with musical mentors who help with their performances.

“There is so much talent in our community, so we have to showcase and expose to our community, so we know what we have in our backyard,” said Novoa.

This is the fifth annual Simple Reflections for Artists Festival. Jennifer Martino, who emceed the youth showcase and helped to organize the event, said it’s a coming together of various cultures.

“Simple Reflections for Artists gives them a family, a home, a place to come together and support each other and to learn from each other,” said Martino. “We see a lot of cross collaboration. It’s really that cross section and fusion of community and culture and talent,” she said.

Simple Reflections for Artists continues Saturday with a Fusion Festival from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., featuring music and dance performances and live painting.